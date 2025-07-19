Three National Road Sections Closed Due to Severe Tropical Storm Crising

Manila: Three national road sections in three regions were closed to traffic due to the combined effects of the southwest monsoon and Severe Tropical Storm Crising.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported that the affected sections of the roads were closed as of 6 a.m. on Saturday due to soil collapse, rockfall, and landslide in the Cordillera region, Cagayan Valley, and Negros Island Region (NIR).

The specific roads impacted include Kennon Road (S00393LZ) K0216+(-460), Camp 1 in Tuba, Benguet; San Vicente – Savidug Chavaya – Sumnanga-Nakanmuan Road, Barangay Chavayan in Sabtang, Batanes; and Dancalan – Candoni – Damutan Valley Road, Barangay Gatuslao in Candoni, Negros Occidental.

In addition, the DPWH noted that six national road sections have restricted access: four in the NIR and one each in Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon due to flooding and as a precautionary measure. These include the Dugo – San Vicente Road (Dugo-Mission Section), Buguey, Cagayan; Amungan – Palauig, Barangay Bato, Palauig, Zambales; Bacolod South Road (S00134NR), Negros Occidental; Jct. Bagonawa – La Castellana – Isabela Road, Negros Occidental; Hinigaran – Isabela Road, Negros Occidental; and Bacolod South Road S00224NR, Barangay Dancalan, Ilog, Negros Occidental.

The department assured that all other national roads and bridges in the affected regions are passable to all types of vehicles as of Saturday morning.