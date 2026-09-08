DOH Hospitals to Receive PHP107.29 Billion Funding Boost in 2027

Manila: The government is set to increase funding for government hospitals and cancer care in 2027, aiming to enhance healthcare access and lessen the financial strain on patients. The proposed budget allocates PHP107.29 billion for 72 Department of Health (DOH) regional hospitals and other health facilities, marking an increase of PHP1.30 billion from its 2026 allocation.

According to Philippines News Agency, the additional funding will primarily be directed towards Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE). This increase will allow hospitals to provide essential medicines and basic services, address operational gaps, and enhance tertiary care. The funding will also support the administration's Zero Balance Billing (ZBB) program, which aims to protect eligible patients from paying out-of-pocket for covered hospital services.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. emphasized that this spending should lead to improved healthcare for Filipinos. "Our national budget serves as our moral and economic compass. It must always point toward making life better for our people," Marcos stated in his 2027 budget message to Congress. He further described the budget as a strategic investment in the Filipino people and the nation's future.

Acting Budget Secretary Kim Robert De Leon noted that the increased funding would enable more Filipinos to access quality healthcare without traveling long distances for treatment. He highlighted that those needing highly specialized treatment would continue to receive world-class care in major public hospitals.

The government is also investing more in direct financial protection for patients. The proposed budget designates PHP74.45 billion for PhilHealth, aiming to increase beneficiaries to about 11.09 million in 2027 from 10.65 million this year. This will be accompanied by expanded benefit packages and continued ZBB implementation.

Earlier this month, the Department of Budget and Management approved the release of PHP10.377 billion to augment ZBB funding, including PHP9.377 billion for DOH hospitals nationwide. Cancer patients stand to benefit significantly, with the proposed Cancer Assistance Fund receiving PHP3.75 billion, a 150 percent increase from the PHP1.50 billion allocated for 2026. The fund is expected to provide up to PHP150,000 each to 25,000 cancer patients through 36 designated cancer care access sites across the country.

President Marcos stated that the funding available to 36 designated cancer care access sites in DOH-retained and local government unit-operated hospitals nationwide will expand access to timely diagnosis and life-saving treatment for patients facing the country's deadliest cancers, including breast, lung, colorectal, and liver cancer.

Additionally, the government proposes PHP25.39 billion for the National Health Workforce Support System, an increase from PHP23.36 billion under the 2026 General Appropriations Act, to bolster the deployment of doctors, nurses, and other health professionals. For Metro Manila, the 14 DOH hospitals are slated to receive a proposed PHP28.19 billion in 2027.