Rains to Prevail Across Luzon and Western Visayas on Tuesday

Manila: Luzon and Western Visayas will experience rains caused by the prevailing southwest monsoon or habagat, the weather bureau said Tuesday. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said monsoon rains will prevail across Zambales and Bataan. Flash floods or landslides are possible due to moderate to intense rains. Occasional rains will dampen Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Cavite, Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro. Scattered rains and thunderstorms are forecast across Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and Western Visayas. Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides. The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers due to habagat and localized thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail throughout the archipelago. Meanwhile, PAGASA said no low pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation. According to Philippines News Agency, the weather bureau ha s indicated that the southwest monsoon will bring significant rainfall to several regions. Residents in Zambales and Bataan should prepare for monsoon rains, with potential flash floods or landslides anticipated due to moderate to intense precipitation. The weather conditions will also affect Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Cavite, Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro, where occasional rains are expected. Scattered rains and thunderstorms are predicted for Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and Western Visayas, raising concerns over possible flash floods or landslides from moderate to heavy rains. PAGASA has also noted that while isolated rain showers will occur in other parts of the country, these will be due to the habagat and localized thunderstorms. Throughout the archipelago, light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are expected. Importantly, PAGASA has confirmed that no low-pressure area is currently being monitored for any potential tropical cyclone formation.