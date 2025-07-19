Pangasinan Town Declares State Of Calamity Due To Flooding

Umingan: The municipality of Umingan has declared a state of calamity after torrential rains brought by Tropical Storm Crising triggered flash floods across the town, affecting at least 40 barangays and displacing thousands of residents.

According to Philippines News Agency, Sangguniang Bayan (Municipal Council) Resolution 5 was approved in an emergency meeting late Friday. The flooding caused significant damage to livelihoods, disrupted basic services, and displaced 6,061 families or 16,519 individuals.

The resolution emphasized the urgent need for local government intervention to provide aid, assess the damage, and implement necessary measures for recovery and rehabilitation.

Based on the report of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), 6,061 families, or 16,519 individuals, from 40 barangays have been affected as of 5 p.m. Friday.

Pangasinan Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office emergency operation center team leader Maegan Equila, in an interview on Saturday, stated that the families affected have already returned to their residences as the flooding has subsided and the provincial government provided them with relief packs.

She explained that the flash flood was due to the late opening of the floodgates, which led to the overflowing of the Banila River. “The local government has conducted an investigation and found out that the gates of the flood control system were not opened on time. We are yet to receive an official report of the investigation from the local government,” she said.

She added that the reports on the damage to agriculture, including livestock and infrastructure, are still being consolidated. Umingan’s MDRRMO stated that the Banila River has swollen due to heavy rainfall and the water flow from the nearby Caraballo mountains.

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, the province is no longer under any Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal, but rainfall is still expected as Crising enhances the southwest monsoon.