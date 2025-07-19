Japan Considers Joining Asia’s 2046 World Cup Bid

Tokyo: The Japan Football Association (JFA) is contemplating joining a collaborative bid to host the 2046 FIFA World Cup, marking a potential return to the global stage for Japan, which last hosted the event in 2002 alongside South Korea.

According to Philippines News Agency, the JFA’s plan involves teaming up with the East Asian Football Federation and the ASEAN Football Federation for joint hosting rights. This initiative follows a meeting held in March where the two federations agreed to explore the possibility of hosting the World Cup together.

Countries including Japan, South Korea, China, Indonesia, and Australia have expressed interest in hosting matches for the 2046 event. Notably, Indonesia and Australia have withdrawn their plans for cohosting the 2034 World Cup, shifting their focus to the 2046 bid.

The JFA’s ambition extends beyond hosting; it aims to organize its second World Cup by 2050 and aspires to achieve victory as the host nation.