Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Shakes Cagayan Province

Cagayan: A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook the province of Cagayan at 9:34 a.m. on Saturday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the tectonic quake occurred 13 km. northeast of Dalupiri Island in Calayan, Cagayan, with a depth of 10 km.

According to Philippines News Agency, Instrumental Intensity I was recorded in Claveria, Cagayan. The instrumental intensity is determined using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration, while reported intensity relies on accounts from individuals who felt the earthquake. Phivolcs has stated that although damage is not expected, residents are advised to remain alert for potential aftershocks.