Severe Tropical Storm Crising Exits PAR; Signal No. 2 Remains in Parts of Northern Luzon

Manila: Severe Tropical Storm Crising has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as of 10 a.m. Saturday, the weather bureau said. In its 11 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that the storm’s center was estimated to be 235 km west of Itbayat, Batanes.

According to Philippines News Agency, Crising is moving westward at 15 kph, with maximum sustained winds of 100 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 remains in effect over Batanes, the western portion of Babuyan Islands (Dalupiri Island, Calayan Island), and Ilocos Norte (Burgos, Pasuquin, Pagudpud, Dumalneg, and Bangui).

TCWS No. 1 is up over the rest of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, the northern portion of La Union (Bangar, Sudipen, Luna, Balaoan, Santol, San Gabriel, Bacnotan, and San Juan), Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, and the rest of Cagayan. PAGASA said minor to moderate impacts from gale-force winds are possible where TCWS No. 2 is hoisted, while minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are expected in areas under TCWS No. 1.

PAGASA noted a minimal to moderate risk of life-threatening storm surge with peak heights reaching 1.0 to 2.0 meters within 12 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal localities of Batanes, Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or ‘habagat’ is expected to bring strong to gale-force gusts over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Isabela, the rest of La Union, the rest of Benguet, Abra, Visayas, Zamboanga del Norte, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands.

PAGASA forecasts that Crising will continue moving generally west-northwestward towards southern China for the remainder of the forecast period. The storm is expected to intensify further and may reach Typhoon category by Sunday afternoon or evening.