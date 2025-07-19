209 Families Evacuate as ‘Crising’ Batters La Union

La union: A total of 209 families, or 692 individuals, from 17 villages in La Union province have been displaced due to the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Crising.

According to Philippines News Agency, as of 9 a.m. Saturday, 11 families, or 29 individuals, were housed in evacuation centers, while 91 families, or 326 individuals, were taking refuge with relatives or in alternative accommodations outside designated shelters.

The agency also recorded 14 weather-related incidents in the towns of Bacnotan, Bauang, Bagulin, Caba, Santo Tomas, and San Fernando City. The recorded incidents include minor landslides, falling trees, and flooded areas, but there were no reported casualties.

La Union Governor Mario Eduardo Ortega said in a statement on Friday that he has directed the province’s local government units to implement all necessary measures, prepare resources, and activate their Incident Command Centers in case of immediate rescue response or possible evacuation of residents. The province remains on red alert.

All rescue vehicles and assets were used for mobilization, including one ambulance, three high-lift off-road vehicles, one utility vehicle, one transport vehicle, one boom truck, one rescue truck, one jetski, and three rubber boats. Four teams, composed of four members each, were deployed to critical areas across the province while the 819 evacuation centers equipped with essential supplies were readied to accommodate residents affected by the storm.

Ortega also advised residents to remain vigilant, monitor the weather bulletins, and coordinate with the authorities to ensure their safety.