Pope Speaks to Netanyahu Following Gaza Church Strike

The vatican: Pope Leo XIV engaged in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a strike on the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza resulted in three fatalities on Thursday. The incident also left the parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli, among 10 individuals injured.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Vatican Press Office released a statement highlighting that during their conversation, the Pope renewed his call for the revival of negotiations and the establishment of a ceasefire. He emphasized the need for an end to the ongoing conflict. The Pope voiced his concern over the dire humanitarian conditions faced by the population in Gaza, focusing on the vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and the sick, who are enduring significant hardships.

Pope Leo XIV underscored the importance of safeguarding places of worship and emphasized the protection of the faithful and all individuals in Palestine and Israel. The conversation reflects the Vatican’s ongoing concern about the situation in the region and its impact on civilians.