TERENGGANU GOVT TOLD TO FIND BEST METHOD, MODEL OF ADMINISTRATION SYSTEM

Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin of Terengganu has urged the state government to look for the best method and model of the administration system to ensure greater transparency and efficiency before making decisions and implementing them, for the benefit of the government and the people.

He said an organised and effective discipline and branch of administrative knowledge can be ensured by having comprehensive collaborations at all levels of relevant government agencies so that decisions can be made efficiently and accurately.

“In Malaysia, the Simple Plurality System or the First Past the Post system has been in use until today. The recent state election results have witnessed how the people chose my government with no Opposition bloc in the State Legislative Assembly for this term. This situation occurred during my 25-year, silver jubilee celebrations, marking a new chapter in the third millennium era for Malaysia and specifically Terengganu.

“Therefore, the separation of powers doctrine between the executive, legislative and judiciary powers in the practice of democracy becomes an effective check and balance for my government, even though the power is currently concentrated entirely in the government. I believe that the rule of law in Malaysia and the fourth principle of the Rukun Negara namely Kedaulatan Undang-Undang (Rule of Law), operate well, fairly and justly for all strata within society,” he said.

Sultan Mizan said this at the opening ceremony of the First Session of the 15th Terengganu State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Darul Iman today, which was also attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

In the state polls that took place on Aug 12, Perikatan Nasional consisting of PAS and Bersatu won all 32 seats resulting in the absence of the Opposition for this term.

Meanwhile, Sultan Mizan ordered the state government to prioritise fields that can potentially bring about multiplier effects in an inclusive, solid and sustainable social and economic environment through developments in Terengganu, preserving tourism development plans, poverty eradication and the welfare of the people, investment and employment opportunities, the development of agricultural potential and human capital development.

He said the Terengganu government must explore new potentials in the tourism industry to add value to the state’s existing tourism assets as well as leverage the diversity and uniqueness of its natural resources, from its 244-kilometre coastline and lush tropical rainforests to its artistic treasures.

“My government should emphasise on product branding by identifying the unique selling points of these products to draw tourists such as branding Terengganu as the popular destination for marine tourism in the country. The unique features of the seven major resort islands namely Pulau Perhentian Besar; Pulau Perhentian Kecil; Pulau Redang; Pulau Tenggol; Pulau Bidong; Pulau Lang Tengah and Pulau Kapas have high potential to be marketed globally,” His Highness said.

The Ruler also proposed the Terengganu government further increase its initiatives to reduce the poverty rate among its people, especially among the 6,330 households classified as hardcore poor.

He also reminded the state government to double its efforts in attracting investments to ensure that Terengganu remains competitive such as facilitating processes through the introduction of effective investment initiatives as well as improving infrastructure in industrial areas, among other things.

On the issue of encroachment by foreign fishermen that challenges the country’s sovereignty and threatens the safety of local fishermen, Sultan Mizan urged the Terengganu government to find solutions, adding that the plundering of the country’s marine resources has resulted in significant losses to the fisheries industry which amounts to RM4 million annually.

In another development, Sultan Mizan wanted programmes offered by educational and skills institutes in the country to take into account the current and future development and industrial needs.

“Exploration in the fields of science and technology becomes more complete when combined with a curriculum based on the Quran and Hadith, which are interrelated and complement each other. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the honourable members of the Assembly and academics to develop a more comprehensive education plan to make Terengganu a model state in the field of education,” he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency