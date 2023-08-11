TERENGGANU DECLARES AUG 13 AS OCCASIONAL HOLIDAY

The Terengganu government has declared this Sunday (Aug 13) as an occasional holiday in conjunction with the state election tomorrow.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said this was to facilitate outside voters working in the state to return to their respective hometowns in Kelantan, Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang to vote.

“This holiday also takes into account state government employees who work late to assist the Election Commission on polling day,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the state government hoped the announcement would provide convenience and comfort to those involved in the elections on Aug 12.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency