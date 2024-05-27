TENGKU MAHKOTA PAHANG OPENS UIAM’S KULIYYAH OF SUSTAINABLE TOURISM AND CONTEMPORARY LANGUAGES

MUAR, The Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today officiated the opening of Kuliyyah of Sustainable Tourism and Contemporary Languages (KSTCL) of the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) Pagoh Campus here today. The arrival of Tengku Hasanal Ibrahim at about 10.45 am was received by IIUM president Tan Sri Samsudin Osman, IIUM rector Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Dzulkifli Abdul Razak and Muar district officer Hasrin Kamal Hashim. Meanwhile, Samsudin said that today's technology industry is very challenging, so it needs to be given attention by the team at the kuliyyah. "Today, we are worried when we mention the Industrial Revolution. We are worried that this industry will dispose of human values or better known as the dehumanisation of men. "Therefore, we should maintain good values and foundations so that we do not produce robots who are only good at talking but devoid of values, manners and morals," he said. He said t hat apart from the aspect of value, sustainability should also be given attention in order to maintain the sustainability of the environment in line with what the university has been fighting for all this time. "If the focus is only on ways to develop tourism sites which leads to letting hills to be leveled and logs cut down without control, then it is very contrary to the meaning of sustainability that we have been fighting for all this time. "Therefore, I also hope that the lecturers can play a role not only as instructors but also as mentors to ensure that students have the skills required by the industry and the community as well as noble values that can guide them in the increasingly challenging world of artificial intelligence ," he said. He said the balance between competence and integrity is the key to the country's success today and in the future. "Let's not forget the earth when we reach for the sky but stay rooted so that we are always aware and remember about values, morals and identity," he s aid. In the meantime, the Communication, Advocacy and Promotion Office of UIAM in a statement said that KSTCL was previously known as Kuliyyah of Languages and Management (KLM) located at UIA Gombak Campus before moving to the Higher Education Hub, Bandar Pagoh University in 2017. In March 2024, the university received the approval for the rebranding of KLM to KSSTCL by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Higher Education and was approved in the IIUM Senate Meeting as well as the IIUM Board of Governors Meeting. Source: BERNAMA News Agency