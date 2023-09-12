TEAMLAB PLANETS TOKYO TOPS ASIA’S LEADING TOURIST ATTRACTION 2023

teamLab Planets TOKYO in Toyosu, was announced the winner of the World Travel Awards 2023 for “Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2023” on Sept 6, at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh.

Following this ceremony, the winner from each region worldwide will be nominated to win the “World's Leading Tourist Attraction 2023” in December this year, according to a statement.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the World Travel Awards, which honours the best travel destinations based on votes not only from travel industry professionals but also regular voters, which has been described as the travel “industry's equivalent of the Oscar's" by Wall Street Journal.

Among the nominees for Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2023 were Angkor Temples (Cambodia); Borobudur (Indonesia); Great Wall of China; Ha Long Bay (Vietnam); Intramuros (Philippines); Sengan-en and Shoko Shuseikan Museum (Kagoshima, Japan); and Taj Mahal (India).

Celebrated its fifth anniversary last July, teamLab Planets has renewed several artwork spaces and unveiled a new installation to create an even more immersive experience.

Due to its popularity, the museum which was originally scheduled to close at the end of 2023, has been extended to the end of 2027.

A museum where visitors walk through water, and a garden where they become one with the flowers, teamLab Planets comprises four large-scale artwork spaces and two gardens created by art collective teamLab.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency