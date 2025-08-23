Tamaraws Notch Second Win in V-League

Manila: Defending champion Far Eastern University defeated NCAA holder Arellano University, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20, to notch its second win in the 2025 V-League Collegiate Challenge at Paco Arena.

According to Philippines News Agency, Dryx Saavedra powered the Tamaraws with a game-high 19 points, culminating his performance with a decisive spike that secured the victory. Amet Samuel Bituin added 16 points, while Charles David Absin contributed 12 points from six attacks, five blocks, and a service ace in the one-hour and 58-minute match. Lirick John Mendoza also contributed nine points, including three blocks and an ace.

The unbeaten Tamaraws began their season by defeating Ateneo, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22. FEU coach Eddieson Orcullo remarked during the post-game interview, “Maybe it’s just the breaks of the game because Arellano also worked hard. That’s what the boys and I were talking about. Maybe they’re still tired. The most important thing now is to set our minds.”

Arellano was led by captain Jiwen Sinuto with 19 points, while Arman Clarence Guinto and Patrick Osabel each contributed 10 points. Meanwhile, FEU is set to maintain its winning form against National University at 5 p.m. on Sunday. The Bulldogs improved to 2-2 after prevailing over the UST Golden Spikers, 25-19, 26-24, 16-25, 14-25, 19-17.

Additionally, Adamson aims to end a four-game slump against College of Saint Benilde (0-3) at 3 p.m. on Aug. 30.