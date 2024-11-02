Take All Necessary Precautions, N. Luzon Residents Told.

The office of civil defense (ocd) on wednesday urged all residents of northern luzon to take precautionary measures to mitigate possible adverse effects of super typhoon leon:he Office of Civil Defense (OCD) on Wednesday urged all residents of Northern Luzon to take precautionary measures to mitigate possible adverse effects of Super Typhoon Leon, which may affect up to 5 million individuals. OCD spokesperson Director Edgar Posadas, in a media briefing, said while “Leon” is moving closer to Batanes, its trough may also impact parts of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, including Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

According to Philippines News Agency, Posadas highlighted that based on the predictive analysis of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the number of people that may be affected is estimated to be between 2.5 million to five million ind

ividuals. He assured the public that there are more than enough food packs available for the estimated potential typhoon victims, stating that more than 1.5 million family food packs have been prepositioned.

Posadas cautioned that areas already affected by flooding from Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (Trami) are at risk of re-flooding. Therefore, the directive for preemptive evacuation issued by Defense Secretary and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council chair Gilberto Teodoro Jr. for regions along Leon’s pathway is of utmost importance. He reiterated that most of the OCD’s regional offices are on red alert due to the impending weather disturbance, emphasizing that resources are readily available due to the red alert status.

The OCD also advised the public to plan their trips to the provinces, as this year’s All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days may be rainy due to the super typhoon.