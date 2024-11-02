DepEd and Canva Philippines Launch Partnership for Interactive Learning.

Pasig city: The Department of Education (DepEd) has teamed up with Canva Philippines to provide public school teachers across the nation with free access to digital tools and training designed to enhance interactive learning experiences for students.

According to Philippines News Agency, DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara formalized the collaboration under the Canva for Education initiative during a signing ceremony held in Pasig City. The event was attended by Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Hae Kyong Yu PSM, Canva Philippines Country Lead Yani Hornilla-Donato, and Canva Philippines Marketing and Content and Discovery Lead Maisie Littaua.

The initiative aims to empower teachers with user-friendly tools that foster creativity and collaboration in classrooms, integrating digital design into the Philippine education system. “The President himself said in his SONA that classrooms should be incubators of creativity and innovation. With this partnership, we’re building those incubators, one design at a time,”

Angara stated.

Canva for Education offers a comprehensive suite of digital tools and resources accessible for free by K-12 educators and students, enabling the creation of visually engaging educational materials. Teachers will have access to thousands of templates, interactive presentation tools, and other resources aimed at supporting effective teaching and learning.

Ambassador Yu commended Angara’s swift action in formalizing the partnership, calling it a milestone in Philippine-Australian relations. She also highlighted that Canva’s founder, Melanie Perkins, has Filipino roots, adding further significance to the collaboration.

The Canva for Classroom initiative is scheduled to launch in November, aiming to introduce interactive and creative learning tools to classrooms nationwide. Teachers and staff can access Canva for Education for free by logging in at using their DepEd email addresses. Additional information about the initiative is available through the dedicated DepEd Resource Hub in Canva at.