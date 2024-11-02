Philippines to Advocate for Gender Equality in Climate Action at COP29.

Manila: The Philippines is set to advocate for increased inclusion of women in climate action efforts at the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP29, in Baku, Azerbaijan. Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo announced this initiative following the adoption of the Pasay Declaration at the recent 2024 International Conference on Women, Peace, and Security (ICWPS).

According to Philippines News Agency, Secretary Manalo emphasized the significance of the Pasay Declaration, expressing hope that it will guide policy reforms and promote accountability in advancing gender-responsive peace and security frameworks. He stated, “As a nation, we intend to carry forward this declaration as we engage with broader multilateral agendas such as the upcoming 29th Conference of Parties (COP29) under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, where we aim to further advocate the integration of gender equality in climate action.”

The Global Women Leaders have highlighted the necessity of priori

tizing the gender agenda in climate negotiations, urging stakeholders to adopt a well-resourced gender action plan (GAP). As the president of COP29, Azerbaijan has committed to driving actions across various climate pillars, including energy, finance, agriculture, cities, human developments, and the climate-peace nexus.

The Pasay Declaration, an outcome document of the ICWPS, was adopted by consensus by ministers and representatives from over 70 countries. It emphasizes commitments to accelerate the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) agenda and outlines the importance of integrating gender-responsive approaches in climate action, promoting women’s leadership roles.

Philippine Commission on Women Chairperson Emerlita Valdeavilla highlighted the exacerbating impact of climate change on women, pushing them to the edge of disadvantage. She stressed the centrality of the 17th Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) to the gender, peace, security, and climate agenda, noting that many of these goals are unlikely to be ac

hieved by the 2030 deadline. Valdeavilla called for transformative actions that deliver measurable results and impacts around the SDG goals.