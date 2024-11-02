France, PH Continue Enhancing Domestic Ship Safety.

Manila: The Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) on Wednesday welcomed Geraldine Foregeard as the country’s new French Maritime Expert (FME) following the renewal of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between MARINA and the French Embassy in the Philippines.

According to Philippines News Agency, MARINA Administrator Sonia Malaluan emphasized that the continued partnership between the two countries has been proven effective. The renewed MOA aims to provide a framework for partnership between the involved parties in providing technical assistance, training, and consultancy services through the placement of an FME. Malaluan highlighted that the collaboration symbolizes a shared commitment to ensuring safer seas and a promising future for the maritime industry.

Malaluan extended her gratitude to former FME Emeric Faure for his contributions toward enhancing maritime safety protocols and expressed her anticipation of building new successes with Foregeard. Faure’s tenure lasted from November 2022 to October 2024, du

ring which he focused on improving the safety level of the Philippine Ro-Ro Passenger Ship Fleet and developing a progressive upgrading plan to decrease maritime accidents and casualties.

Faure also played a crucial role in facilitating various training sessions and providing valuable insights for updating the Maritime Industry Development Plan (MIDP) 2028. During the turnover ceremony on Oct. 28, Faure expressed his gratitude to MARINA for their support and reminded them that their mission continues under the new FME.

Foregeard, in her remarks, stressed the significance of continuity in international cooperation projects and expressed her determination to contribute to enhancing domestic fleet safety and the Philippine maritime industry as a whole.