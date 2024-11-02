PCO Secretary Trusts NPC to Combat Fake News.

Manila: Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cesar Chavez expressed his confidence in the National Press Club (NPC) to effectively combat fake news and its disseminators. This statement was made during the 72nd Anniversary celebration of the NPC, named Powering @72, held on Tuesday night at the historic Intramuros, Manila, the headquarters of the country’s oldest press club.

According to Philippines News Agency, Secretary Chavez acknowledged the NPC’s long-standing commitment to truth and integrity. He emphasized that these core principles have enabled the NPC to withstand numerous challenges over the years, akin to the resilience demonstrated during Typhoon Kristine (Trami). Chavez highlighted the dual challenges of climate change and fake news, emphasizing that while the government is poised to provide necessary aid, the NPC remains steadfast in its duty to inform the public truthfully.

Chavez reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring assistance reaches those severely impacted by Ty

phoon Kristine. He also praised the NPC for its unwavering dedication to truth and integrity, noting that despite changing political landscapes, the NPC has remained a steadfast institution for 72 years. He expressed confidence in the NPC’s ability to continue this legacy, stating, “Mabuhay ang NPC and its members. I know you will be up to the challenge the nation is facing.”

In response, NPC president Leonel Abasola expressed gratitude to Secretary Chavez and reaffirmed the NPC’s commitment to battling fake news. Abasola highlighted the NPC’s regionalization program as a crucial initiative to bolster its efforts and provide a platform to counteract misinformation.