Suspect in DLSU-Dasmariñas student’s killing identified – PNP

The suspect in killing the 22-year-old female student of De La Salle University-Dasmariñas, Cavite, has been identified, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Friday. The police said that a hot pursuit operation conducted by the Dasmariñas City Police Station and Cavite Police Intervention Unit led to the identification of the suspect, Angelito Erlano, a resident of Barangay San Nicolas 2. Based on the PNP's report Erlano eluded arrest during the operation. Police records showed that he was involved in a theft case before. Recovered from the suspect's house are one black short and a blue shirt believed to be what Erlano wore when he committed the crime, and one black backpack believed to be owned by the victim, the report said. Tracker teams are still at the area for continuous hot pursuit operation to arrest the suspect, and the station is preparing case build-up, the police said. On March 28, the Dasmariñas City Police Station report said that the student was found dead by the caretaker of the Rolisa Dormitory inside her room. Based on the autopsy report of the Cavite Provincial Forensic Laboratory, the victim died due to 'multiple stab wounds to the neck and body.' Meanwhile, for his part, Cavite 4th District Rep. Pidi Barzaga announced on his official Facebook page that the cash reward for the suspect's arrest had reached P1,100,000. He said that the Dasmariñas City government would be offering a P300,000 cash reward, P200,000 from the congressman and his wife, Mayor Jenny Austria-Barzaga, P300,000 from Sen. Bong Revilla; and P300,000 from Gov. Jonvic Remulla.

Source: Philippines News Agency