Constellation Brands Forms Multi-Year, Multi-Million Dollar Partnership with Tastemade to Create First-of-its-Kind Content Studio

“Constellation + Tastemade Studios” launches to move the wine & spirits category forward through a modern, video-led marketing approach to engage consumers globally.

“Street Somm,” an original series following a sommelier’s travels and meals across the U.S., will premiere on the Tastemade streaming channel this year.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that it has formed a multi-year, multi-million dollar partnership with Tastemade, a modern media company, to launch a first-of-its-kind content studio that will create and distribute social and streaming content to drive consumer engagement globally for Constellation Brands Wine & Spirits.

“Constellation + Tastemade Studios” will drive elevated storytelling to introduce a new, highly-engaged generation of LDA consumers to the wine and spirits category, through Constellation’s leading brands, including Robert Mondavi Winery, The Prisoner Wine Company, High West Whiskey, Kim Crawford, SIMI, Schrader Cellars, Double Diamond, To Kalon Vineyard Company, Ruffino Estates, Lingua Franca and others. The partnership will create a new slate of original and powerful series, inspired by these winning brands, that break through, inspire, and advance global wine and spirits culture with innovative storytelling formats spanning native social video and streaming television, as well as brand experiences. Key components of the deal include:

The first streaming show resulting from the partnership will be, Street Somm, an on-the-go travel series that sends a curious, outgoing sommelier traveling around the country with one goal in mind: to explore mouthwatering eats, learn the story behind them, and find unexpected wine pairings around every corner. In each episode, the “Street Somm” journeys to a new U.S. city where they will meet an in-the-know local to eat and pair in creative and surprising ways – putting a fun twist on the “right” way to pair wine and challenging any preconceived notions about wine and food.

“We’re excited to launch this bold and innovative partnership with Tastemade, which we believe will bring new and diverse consumers into the category,” said Robert Hanson, executive vice president and president, Constellation Brands’ wine and spirits division. “Consumers today are in the driver’s seat and choose to engage with brands that not only deliver high quality, great tasting wines and spirits, but exciting and engaging experiences across modern channels. Our collaboration with Tastemade accelerates our consumer-obsessed strategy through rich storytelling, dynamic talent partnerships, native social video content and authentic consumer engagement moments that we anticipate will win with audiences around the world.”

“Constellation has established itself as a true innovator in the premium wine and spirits industry, creating a bold portfolio of distinctive brands that are loved by consumers,” says Tastemade’s Co-Founder & CEO Larry Fitzgibbon. “We’re thrilled to be expanding our partnership with the Constellation Brands Wine & Spirits team to leverage our expertise to create a content studio that inspires culture, audiences, and impact around wine and spirits.”

The venture will be nimble and at massive scale due to Constellation Brands Wine & Spirits’ global portfolio reach and Tastemade’s existing global platform. Programming will include original content and series for streamers; development of original concepts and series for Tastemade’s streaming channels; as well as original social content, talent partnerships, media, and experiential partnerships.

Constellation Brands Wine & Spirits is building a bold and innovative, high-end wine and spirits company with distinctive brands and products, delivering exceptional consumer experiences. The company has reshaped its wine and spirits portfolio to become a leading global premium, fine wine and craft spirits house of brands that align with consumer preferences. Each of its brands has a rich and distinctive story to tell, and Tastemade is uniquely equipped to not only bring those stories to life, but to also share them with a built-in global audience of more than 300 million monthly viewers on all major digital, mobile, and streaming television platforms.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe elevating human connections is Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and calculated risks to anticipate market trends and deliver more for our consumers, shareholders, employees, and industry. This dedication is what has driven us to become one of the fastest-growing, large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.

Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as those in the Corona brand family like the flagship Corona Extra, Modelo Especial and the flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas, Pacifico, and Victoria; our fine wine and craft spirits brands including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey; and our premium wine brands such as Kim Crawford and Meiomi.

As an agriculture-based company, we have a long history of operating sustainably and responsibly. Our ESG strategy is embedded into our business and our work focuses on serving as good stewards of the environment, enhancing social equity within our industry and communities, and promoting responsible beverage alcohol consumption. These commitments ground our aspirations beyond driving the bottom line as we work to create a future that is truly Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT TASTEMADE

Tastemade is a modern media company that engages a global audience of more than 300 million monthly viewers on all major digital, mobile, and streaming television platforms, garnering 700 million minutes watched each month. We create award-winning video content and original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design that we share with an engaged, passionate, and global community. Tastemade has won a host of awards and accolades for its innovation and original programming, including three James Beard Awards, two Emmy Awards, and was most recently recognized as one of Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Companies” in 2021. For more information, visit Tastemade at: www.tastemade.com .

