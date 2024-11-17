Super Typhoon Pepito to Weaken Before Second Landfall in Northern Luzon.

MANILA: Super Typhoon Pepito, known internationally as Man-yi, is projected to experience a slight weakening before making its second landfall over northern Quezon or central or southern Aurora on Sunday afternoon. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported in its 8 a.m. bulletin that the super typhoon was last observed over the sea east of Quezon after passing north of the Calaguas Islands.

According to Philippines News Agency, Pepito currently maintains maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour near its center, with gusts reaching up to 255 kph, and is moving northwestward at a pace of 15 kph. PAGASA anticipates a significant weakening of the tropical cyclone as it traverses mainland Luzon on Sunday, with the possibility of it downgrading to a severe tropical storm as it moves over the West Philippine Sea due to an incoming northeasterly wind surge.

The super typhoon initially made landfall near Panganiban, Catanduanes, on Saturday night. Ar

eas such as the eastern portion of Polillo Islands and Calaguas Islands are currently under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) no. 1, facing potential extreme impacts from typhoon-force winds.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 has been issued for the northernmost part of Camarines Sur, the remainder of Camarines Norte, and other specified areas including parts of mainland Quezon, the rest of Polillo Islands, and sections of Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino. Meanwhile, TCWS No. 2 and No. 1 have been raised in various other regions, extending the scope of caution.

A high risk of life-threatening storm surges, with peak surge heights possibly exceeding three meters, is expected in the next 48 hours in low-lying or exposed coastal areas across the Ilocos Region, Isabela, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Marinduque, and Bicol Region, PAGASA warned.