DTI Releases 2024 Noche Buena Price Guide, Items Remain at 2023 Prices.

Manila: The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has unveiled the 2024 Noche Buena products price guide, indicating that many essential holiday items have maintained their 2023 prices, with some even experiencing reductions.

According to Philippines News Agency, the DTI’s latest guide encompasses prices for 236 stock keeping units (SKUs) from 22 manufacturers, spanning 12 categories including ham, queso de bola, fruit cocktail, cheese, and more. The agency highlighted that 121 SKUs have stable prices, covering popular holiday essentials like ham, fruit cocktail, queso de bola, and various sauces. Furthermore, 13 SKUs have seen price decreases, particularly in categories such as mayonnaise, pasta, and macaroni.

The DTI aims to provide consumers with a wide selection this holiday season by releasing this price guide. Specific price ranges for products have been outlined: ham prices range from PHP170 to PHP928.50, queso de bola from PHP210 to PHP445, and fruit cocktail from PHP61.76 to PHP302.50. Other item

s like cheese, mayonnaise, and all-purpose cream have also been priced accordingly to ensure affordability.

The guide will remain valid until December 31, helping consumers access reasonably priced items for their holiday celebrations. DTI acting Secretary Cristina Roque emphasized the department’s dedication to empowering Filipino families by promoting informed purchasing decisions in alignment with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive on consumer rights.

Consumers are encouraged to be vigilant about expiration dates and consider bulk buying for potential savings. The DTI has also mentioned the possibility of additional promotions and discounts to enhance savings. The complete 2024 Noche Buena price guide is accessible on the DTI’s website and social media platforms.

The DTI has pledged to monitor prices nationwide, inviting consumers to report discrepancies if items are priced above the guide through the 1-DTI hotline or email.