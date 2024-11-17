Latest News

Power Transmission Services Restored in Albay and CamSur.

Albay: Power transmission services in parts of Albay and Camarines Sur provinces have now been restored, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) announced.

According to Philippines News Agency, the NGCP confirmed in an advisory that power transmission services in parts of Camarines Sur were fully restored as of 6:32 a.m. Meanwhile, the restoration of power transmission services in parts of Albay was completed by 8:33 a.m.

The restoration followed the earlier auto-tripping of the Tiwi C-Pawa 69-kilovolt (kV) line and the Naga-Libmanan 69kV line, which was caused by the passage of Super Typhoon Pepito, internationally known as Typhoon Man-yi.

