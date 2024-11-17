Baguio City Residents Urged to Call 911 for Pre-Emptive Evacuation Due to Super Typhoon Pepito.

BAGUIO CITY: Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Sunday urged residents to prepare for potential hazards of Super Typhoon Pepito (international name Man-yi) and immediately call emergency hotline “911” or the city’s Smart Emergency Operations Center for any assistance. “Basically, Baguio City is a hazard prone area kaya nasa residente (na ang initiative). They have to scan their environment and if they feel na peligro or talagang delikado dahil sa malakas na ulan, they should call para maasikaso sila (Basically, Baguio City is a hazard prone area so it is upon the residents, they have to scan their environment and if they feel they are in danger, they should call us so that they can be assisted),” Magalong said on the sidelines of “Takbo para sa West Philippine Sea” (Run for the West Philippine Sea).

According to Philippines News Agency, a rate of at least 58 millimeters of rainfall is expected in Baguio starting Sunday afternoon until Monday morning due to Pepito. Magalong stated that the city is on blue alert effec

tive 8 a.m. Sunday to monitor the situation and all disaster risk reduction response teams to be on standby.

“By 4 (p.m.) or 5 p.m., we will declare a red alert, Code Red and consolidate at the Baguio Convention Convention where we have our Smart Operations Center,” he added. Blue alert calls for pre-emptive evacuation of people in high-risk areas, among others, while red alert means high risk situation that directs all emergency teams and assets to be prepared and ready for deployment for emergencies.

Magalong further mentioned that tools and personnel will be deployed in hazard prone areas, and village disaster risk reduction management teams should be on their toes to respond to any distress call. He has also announced the cancellation of classes at all levels on Monday, and work in government offices in the morning. Baguio and Benguet are among the provinces placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3.