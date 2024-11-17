Gov’t Shelter Clusters Ordered Activated for ‘Pepito’.

Manila: The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has initiated the activation of government shelter clusters in anticipation of Super Typhoon Pepito (international name Man-yi), ensuring preparedness for the typhoon’s potential impact. This proactive measure is intended to fortify the readiness of DHSUD’s regional offices in extending necessary assistance.

According to Philippines News Agency, DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar emphasized the department’s unwavering commitment to aiding citizens during disasters. “Hindi tayo mapapagod sa pagbibigay tulong sa panahon ng sakuna sa ating mga kababayan. Patuloy lang ang DHSUD sa paghahanap ng paraan upang mas makatulong pa sa mga nasasalanta ng kalamidad (We will never tire of helping our countrymen in times of disaster. The DHSUD continues to search for ways to help disaster victims even more),” Acuzar stated in a news release.

On Saturday, DHSUD Undersecretary for Disaster Response Randy Escolango issued a memorandum directing regio

nal offices to maintain activated shelter clusters for tropical cyclones Nika and Ofel, alongside the activation for Pepito. This directive correlates with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s (NDRRMC) issuance of Memoranda 310 and 352 series of 2024, focusing on preparations for the impacts of Nika, Ofel, and Pepito.

“In view of the foregoing, all concerned DHSUD Regional Offices are hereby directed to activate your respective shelter clusters effective Nov.16, 2024, 8 a.m. in connection with Super Typhoon Pepito to closely monitor your respective areas of jurisdiction, and to facilitate emergency response and humanitarian assistance as needed,” the memo stated.

In response to the recent damage caused by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine, DHSUD, in collaboration with Metrobank Foundation, Inc., distributed home materials and essentials (HOMEs) to affected families in Batangas and Camarines Sur. Over 1,500 HOMEs, provided by MFI and Ayala, were delivered as part of the relief efforts.

A

dditionally, DHSUD offers unconditional cash assistance to families whose homes are damaged or destroyed by disasters, be they natural or man-made. Through the Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program (IDSAP), the department provides PHP30,000 to families with destroyed homes, and PHP10,000 to those with damaged residences.