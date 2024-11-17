PAF Conducts Damage Assessment and Relief Operations in Northern Luzon.

Manila: The Philippine Air Force (PAF) on Sunday announced that its air units have mounted a rapid damage assessment and needs analysis (RDANA) and relief operations in areas in Northern Luzon that are still reeling from the effects of recent typhoons. In a statement, PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said the Tactical Operations Group 2 of the Tactical Operations Wing Northern Luzon, in coordination with the Office of Civil Defense Regional Office 2 and the Cagayan Valley Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, led the operation on Nov. 15.

According to Philippines News Agency, the PAF utilized the ‘Black Hawk’ helicopter to conduct RDANA, assessing the extent of damage caused by the recent typhoons that hit the region. This assessment aims to identify priority areas for immediate relief and recovery operations. On the same day, essential relief supplies were delivered to geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas in Sta. Margarita, Baggao, Cagayan using the ‘Black Hawk’ helicopters d

eployed by the force’s Air Mobility Command.

A total of 470 boxes of family food packs along with hygiene and sleeping kits from the Department of Social Welfare and Development were distributed to the communities of Sitio Valley Cove and Sitio Camunayan. Castillo emphasized the commitment of the PAF to support humanitarian and disaster relief efforts and ensure the safety and well-being of affected communities amidst the series of typhoons.