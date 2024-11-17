Bicol Disaster Team Mobilizes Aid for Super Typhoon Pepito-Hit Provinces.

BICOL: The Bicol Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (RDRRMC) is gearing up to provide disaster response assistance to provinces severely affected by Super Typhoon Pepito, known internationally as Typhoon Man-yi. The initiative was announced during a meeting on Sunday, where Bicol RDRRMC and Office of Civil Defense (OCD)-Bicol Regional Director Claudio Yucot outlined the planned assistance for the provinces of Catanduanes and Camarines Norte.

According to Philippines News Agency, the disaster response team will supply food, non-food items, medicine, and water to the affected areas. Director Yucot emphasized the need for additional resources such as jerry cans and solar lamps due to power outages in some localities. Shelter kits will also be distributed to support those in need of temporary housing.

The Department of Health (DOH) is set to dispatch necessary medicines, while the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will focus on clearing operations on both national and local roads within the

island province. Additionally, the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and Philippine Coast Guard will contribute manpower to the relief operations. The Department of Social Welfare and Development will provide essential food and non-food supplies.

Director Yucot highlighted that the relief efforts would be facilitated through roll on-roll off (RoRo) vessels and air transport, with the assistance of the Philippine Airforce-Tactical Operation Group (PAF-TOG)-Bicol. He also confirmed that no casualties have been reported based on initial assessments.

Yucot reassured the public that all relevant government agencies are actively working to deliver the necessary aid. Meanwhile, Police Regional Office (PRO) 5 (Bicol) Regional Director Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon reported that the Maharliha Highways, which traverse the provinces of Sorsogon, Albay, Camarines Sur, and Camarines Norte, remain clear and passable.