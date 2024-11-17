Bicol Residents Rely on Traditional Weather Lores for Disaster Preparedness.

BICOL: When Encheca Aguilar witnessed the blood-red skies over Toytoy, Caramoran in Catanduanes, an unsettling feeling enveloped her. As a public school teacher from Virac town assigned to a sitio in the Palumbanes Islands, she heeded the advice of elderly locals to leave the coastal community to avoid being trapped by an impending storm.

According to Philippines News Agency, the residents of Albay also observed the erratic behavior of birds near its capitol as an ominous sign. Viveth Morcozo noted the unusual cacophony and flight patterns of the birds, which she interpreted as nature’s warning of a looming disaster. In a region prone to typhoons, Bicolanos integrate both meteorological information and traditional knowledge to enhance their disaster preparedness.

Cedric Daep, an Albay Public Safety Emergency Management Office consultant, emphasized the role of indigenous knowledge in validating scientific data. With Super Typhoon Pepito affecting the region, weather lores played a crucial role in preparedne

ss efforts. Literature teacher Aleta Amador from Bicol University highlighted the practical guidance provided by these traditional stories, which have scientific underpinnings despite their anecdotal nature.

Amador explained that Bicol culture is rich with weather lore, derived from observations of animal behavior, cloud patterns, and celestial phenomena. These stories, passed down through generations, have historically enabled Bicolanos to anticipate and prepare for natural disasters. The migration of animals to higher ground, for instance, is still seen as an indicator of impending calamity.

For Danilo Frondoso, 74, the signs of nature prompted him to prepare for Typhoon Pepito by reinforcing his home and heading to an evacuation area, recalling similar calm weather before Typhoon Reming in 2006. Weather lores, as part of cultural heritage, serve as vital forewarnings, enhancing public awareness and prompting early action to ensure safety and community resilience.