Philippine Army Mobilizes Extensive Disaster Response for Super Typhoon Pepito.

MANILA: The Philippine Army (PA) announced on Sunday that it had deployed humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) teams amid the onslaught of Super Typhoon Pepito, internationally known as Man-yi. The initiative aims to provide timely aid and support to regions severely affected by the typhoon.

According to Philippines News Agency, PA spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala stated that the 9th Infantry Division has deployed 81 HADR teams to several areas, including Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate, to assist in search and rescue operations in the Bicol Region. The coordinated effort is part of a broader strategy to mitigate the impact of the typhoon on these vulnerable communities.

In addition to the efforts in the Bicol Region, the 7th Infantry Division has contributed by deploying three teams to aid in repacking relief goods at the Global Aseana Park 2, Department of Social Welfare and Development 3 (Central Luzon) warehouse located in San Simon, Pampanga. This logistical sup

port is crucial for ensuring that relief supplies reach those in need promptly.

Moreover, the 2nd Infantry Division has taken proactive measures by deploying rescue personnel and three KM-450 trucks to the towns of Buenavista and San Rafael in Quezon province, as well as Capalonga in Camarines Norte. These deployments are aimed at bolstering HADR operations in these areas, which are facing significant challenges due to the typhoon’s impact.

The 59th Infantry Battalion has also contributed to the response efforts by deploying two military trucks to assist the Quezon provincial government’s rescue operations. This collaboration highlights the importance of inter-agency cooperation in managing disaster response effectively.

Across the typhoon-stricken regions, PA major units have placed a total of 534 search, rescue, and retrieval teams, as well as water search and rescue teams, on standby for HADR operations. This readiness is essential for facilitating swift and effective interventions in affected communiti

es.

Col. Dema-ala emphasized the Army’s unwavering commitment to providing immediate assistance to communities impacted by successive typhoons. He highlighted the pre-positioning and deployment of troops and assets to vulnerable areas to ensure the safety of affected families and support ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.