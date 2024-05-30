SULTAN MIZAN OFFICIATES MARRIOT RESORT PERHENTIAN

KUALA BESUT, The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin today officiated the first 5-star international resort on the east coast island of peninsular Malaysia, Marriot Resort Perhentian, Perhentian island, here. Accompanying him were the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Sultanah of Terengganu Sultanah Nur Zahirah. Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and wife were also present. The resort that started its construction in 2017 and finished last April is equipped with 200 exquisite deluxe rooms and 17 villas, along with world-class amenities, including gourmet options, a state-of-the-art spa and a variety of recreational facilities. The resort that sets a new benchmark for luxury and elegance in the region was developed by iKHASAS Land, a subsidiary of iKHASAS Group at a total cost of approximately RM400 million. Meanwhile, iKHASAS Group Managing Director Ir Tan Chee Kian in a press conference said the resort has provided at least 480 jobs for locals since its operations began this year. He said with all the proper training given by the resort, it would open doors of opportunity to their staff wherever Marriot exists. "With appearance of Marriot here, all east coast children would have jobs, they are trained in every department... probably taking six months to two years, after that the world belongs to them. They can go to Singapore or anywhere. "Economy is always driven by talent and manpower but if you don't have proper jobs to train the next generation, I think very soon our east coast corridor will become old folks home or childcare centre," he said while citing the huge number of old parents and young children, leaving gaps of youth due to lack of vacancy opportunities in the area. Source: BERNAMA News Agency