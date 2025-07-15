Sultan Kudarat Indigenous Peoples Receive 100 Houses from NHA

Sultan kudarat: The National Housing Authority (NHA) in Soccsksargen announced Tuesday that it has distributed 100 housing units to Indigenous Peoples (IPs) in Sultan Kudarat province. In a radio interview, NHA 12 Regional Manager Zenaida Cabiles revealed that the recipients of the PHP20 million NHA Housing Assistance Program for Indigenous Peoples were members of the Dulangan-Manobo tribe residing in Sitio Tamangan, Barangay Kuden, Sen. Ninoy Aquino town.

According to Philippines News Agency, the housing project is also part of the town’s Resettlement Assistance Program. Each core house provided has a floor area of 24 square meters and is built on an 80-square-meter lot. Abai, one of the IP beneficiaries, expressed gratitude in the vernacular during the radio interview, stating that government services reaching far-flung communities are a testament to the government’s commitment to the welfare of people in the mountains.

In addition to the housing distribution, Cabiles announced that her office has distributed financial aid under the NHA Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) for victims of natural disasters. The recipients are located in Surallah and Lake Sebu in South Cotabato; Makilala, Midsayap, and Kabacan in North Cotabato; and Kalamansig in Sultan Kudarat. Each family whose house was damaged by flash floods received PHP10,000 from NHA to assist in rebuilding their homes. Cabiles mentioned that 120 families benefited from this ‘Tulong Pabahay Fund,’ which amounted to a total of PHP1.2 million in financial aid.