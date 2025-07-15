DA-PRDP Projects Boost Sustainable Rural Development in NegOcc

Bacolod: The implementation of various projects in Negros Occidental under the Department of Agriculture – Philippine Rural Development Project (DA-PRDP), a World Bank-funded project, has significantly advanced rural infrastructure and agricultural enterprise development in the province.

According to Philippines News Agency, the PRDP projects, jointly funded by the World Bank, the national government, and the provincial government, include farm-to-market roads, ports, bridges, poultry and swine breeding production, and marketing enterprises. Projects under its two components have a total approved funding of PHP1.9 billion since the implementation of the PRDP original loan in 2014, data on Tuesday showed.

These included 19 sub-projects under the infrastructure development component (I-BUILD) and 18 enterprises under the enterprise development component (I-REAP). Through the Additional Financing 2, six modern abattoirs and the 90-meter Himoga-an Bridge II have been completed, along with 11 enterprise projects ranging from coffee and virgin coconut oil processing to livestock and muscovado production.

Under the PRDP Scale-Up, set to be implemented until 2028, a PHP520.9 million farm-to-market road and bridge project is underway to improve mobility and reduce costs for farmers. Also included is the PHP55.5 million modern abattoir in EB Magalona town that will support food safety and job creation.

“Overall, PRDP investments have boosted productivity, market access, and income for rural communities, laying a strong foundation for inclusive, resilient, and sustainable rural development,” Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said in a statement. Lacson welcomed the World Bank delegation led by Mio Takada, senior agriculture economist and task team leader, during the Wrap-Up Conference of the 19th World Bank Implementation Support Mission to the DA-PRDP and the 4th Scale-Up Visayas Leg at Roy’s Hotel here on July 11.

In his message, Lacson thanked the World Bank for its continued support of the country’s rural development efforts, noting that as a trusted development partner of the Philippines and of many other nations, it plays a vital role in bridging financial, technical, and institutional gaps. He said that development assistance could be effectively utilized to improve the lives of rural communities and strengthen the capacities of local governments.

“The support mission is more than just a procedural review; it stands as proof of the importance of collaboration, mutual trust, and a shared commitment to achieving lasting change in the countryside,” he added.