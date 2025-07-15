Davao Dads Back Court of Appeals Decision on Samal-Davao Bridge Project

Davao city: Members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) here on Tuesday welcomed the Court of Appeals’ (CA) recent decision to allow the continuation of the Samal Island-Davao City Connector (SIDC) Project. The CA’s July 11 decision stated that issuing a temporary environmental protection order (TEPO) would unnecessarily disrupt a government infrastructure project and could harm public interest. Councilors cited the need to balance development with environmental concerns.

According to Philippines News Agency, at a press briefing here, Davao City Second District Councilor Danny Dayanghirang expressed strong support for the ruling, emphasizing that the project is crucial for regional connectivity and economic growth. He said the country cannot afford further delays in such major infrastructure projects, urging stakeholders to move forward. Dayanghirang stated, “Development can co-exist with environmental protection. We respect the rights of the complainants, but we need to look at the bigger picture.”

First Di

strict Councilor Temujin Ocampo echoed Dayanghirang’s sentiment. “We respect the views of those who oppose, but we also have to look at the bigger perspective,” Ocampo said.

The SP has invited representatives from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to provide updates on the SIDC project to the Council.

The SIDC bridge, a 3.9-kilometer, four-lane cable-stayed structure, will connect Davao City and the Island Garden City of Samal (IGACOS) over the Pakiputan Strait. It will feature a 47-meter clearance and have landing points at the R. Castillo-Daang Maharlika junction in Davao City and Samal Circumferential Road in Barangay Limao, Samal.

Once operational, the bridge is expected to serve up to 25,000 vehicles daily, reducing travel time between Davao City and Samal from 30 minutes via ferry to just five minutes.