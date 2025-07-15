DOLE Allocates Nearly PHP140 Million to Over 18,000 TUPAD Beneficiaries in Negros Oriental

Negros oriental: The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Negros Oriental has disbursed nearly PHP140 million to 18,525 beneficiaries under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program for the first half of the year.

According to Philippines News Agency, Raizza Phoebe Rubia, the focal person for TUPAD in Negros Oriental, stated that the financial assistance covered wages, personal protective equipment (PPE), and GSIS Group Personal Accident Insurance (GPAI) from January to June. Over PHP132 million was allocated for wages, with the remainder earmarked for PPE and insurance purposes.

The PPE provided includes long-sleeved shirts and ball caps to ensure workers’ safety during their fieldwork, while the GPAI offers insurance coverage for the duration of their temporary employment. The 1st district of Negros Oriental received the largest share, with payouts exceeding PHP60 million, while the 2nd and 3rd districts received the remaining funds.

Rubia also mentioned that an additional PHP14 million in TUPAD aid has been instructed by the regional office for allocation to seven local government units (LGUs) in Negros Oriental for the second semester. Each LGU, including Bindoy, Jimalalud, La Libertad, Tayasan, Ayungon, Basay, and Siaton, will receive PHP2 million.

To facilitate the distribution of these funds, Rubia indicated that coordination with the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) managers in these towns would be necessary to identify eligible beneficiaries before the funds are released through DOLE.