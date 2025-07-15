BFAR Confirms Red Tide Toxicity in Matarinao Bay, Eastern Samar

Eastern samar: Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar has turned positive for red tide toxins based on the latest confirmation test of shellfish meat samples done by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) central office.

According to Philippines News Agency, the BFAR regional office issued an advisory warning the public against gathering, selling, and eating all types of shellfish and Acetes sp., locally known as “alamang or hipon,” from Matarinao Bay to avoid possible paralytic shellfish poisoning. The advisory serves as a precautionary measure while awaiting the issuance of a national shellfish bulletin and advisory.

The confirmatory result on the shellfish meat sample was released by the BFAR-National Fisheries Laboratory Division a month after the seawater samples gathered from Matarinao Bay turned positive for toxic red tide based on testing by the regional office. The affected bay covers the coastal waters in the towns of General MacArthur, Hernani, Quinapondan, and Salcedo in Eastern Samar province, marking it as the only area in the region included in the latest local red tide warning issued by BFAR.

Fish, squid, shrimp, and crab from these waters are deemed safe to consume as long as they are fresh and their internal organs, such as intestines and gills, are removed and thoroughly washed. Besides Matarinao Bay, a local red tide warning is also in place in Irong-Irong Bay in Samar, as collected seawater samples there indicate the presence of red tide toxins.

While no shellfish ban exists in many areas of the region, BFAR continues its monitoring to check for possible recurrence. Regular water sample checks include the coastal waters of Daram and Zumarraga, Cambatutay, Maqueda, and Villareal Bays in Samar; coastal waters of Guiuan in Eastern Samar; San Pedro Bay in Samar; coastal waters of Leyte, Calubian, Ormoc, Sogod, Carigara Bay, and Cancabato Bay, Tacloban City in Leyte; and coastal waters of Biliran Island. These areas have a history of red tide recurrence.

BFAR has been regularly analyzing water samples through its regional laboratory to ensure that shellfish gathered from these areas are safe for human consumption. If seawater tests positive for red tide, they gather and send the meat to their national laboratory for thorough analysis. Red tide is a phenomenon where the water is discolored by high algal biomass or the concentration of algae.