Storytelling for IP mothers in Antique gets national award

A storytelling program targeting mothers of Indigenous Peoples (IPs) in Antique's Laua-an town helped develop their children's interest in reading and fondness for books, earning for it the 2023 Gawad Pampublikong Aklatan (GPA) Best Social Inclusion Activity for IP from the National Library of the Philippines (NLP). 'Istoryahi ko Nay (Please tell me a story, Mother)' is an initiative of the Antique provincial library. This year they partnered with the Philippine Librarians Association, Inc. - Western Visayas Region Librarians Council (PLAI-WVRLC), and the program was integrated as part of the latter's Project Pag-Ulikid (looking back) Year 2 community outreach program for IP. It was launched during the 64th Public Library Day celebration held at the Iraynon Bukidnon IP community in Barangay Latazon, about 12.6 kilometers away from Laua-an town, to encourage mothers to do storytelling for their children. 'Our community outreach program for IPs in Barangay Latazon, Laua-an has been successful with the parents themselves carrying out the storytelling activities for their children now,' said provincial librarian Grace Magullado in an interview on Wednesday. She said they believe mothers are the first teachers, and through the activity, children learned to read and develop a fondness for books. 'It is also through storytelling that children, who gather around their mother, develop bonding with their family members,' Magullado said. Books, including the five-story series of 'The Adventure of Dorina' written by Antiqueña Linda Arnaez Lee in Kinaray-a language, are available at their makeshift reading center managed by their tribe leader Abel Pedro. Other books were donations from the Antique Capitol Press Corps. In a separate interview, Pedro said they continue to use the Dorina book in their storytelling activities. 'Mothers in our community take turns to borrow the Dorina and other books so they could use it for the storytelling and as learning material for their children,' Pedro said. On Aug. 7, Magullado received a letter from NLP Public Libraries Division chief Blesila P. Velasco informing her of the award. The awarding ceremony will be at the NLP complex in Ermita, Manila on Aug. 25. Magullado, meanwhile, encouraged local government units (LGUs) in Antique to establish reading centers for their IP communities for those in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs). 'We are also reaching out to foundations and other organizations willing to help put up reading centers,' she said. Apart from IP communities, it was also introduced to mothers of children attending daycare centers, particularly in the coastal area in Barangay Maybato Sur in San Jose de Buenavista town.

