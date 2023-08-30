STORM HITS STADIUM, NATIONAL DAY CELEBRATION TO PROCEED – PERAK POLICE

An evening storm has affected the preparations for the state-level National Day 2023 celebration at the Indera Mulia Stadium, here.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan when met at the location however said tomorrow’s event will proceed as various agencies have been tasked to repair damages caused by the storm.

“We received information from the district control centre at about 5.45 pm that several areas in Sungai Senam including the stadium were hit by a storm.

“No injuries have been reported so far, only reports of upturned trees and the preparations for the celebration have also been affected,” he said, adding that the main and guest tents as well as the lamp posts had collapsed.

Yahaya said those involved in repairing the damage are agency personnel including the Fire Department, People’s Volunteer Corps, Civil Defence Force, Public Works Department, Ipoh City Council, district office and police.

“InsyaAllah we will ensure that the celebration tomorrow will proceed with the cooperation of everyone,” he said.

Earlier, photos and videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah is scheduled to attend the celebration.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency