STORM: 36 IPOH NIGHT MARKET TRADERS RECEIVE STATE GOVT AID

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad presented RM1,000 in aid to 36 Ipoh Night Market traders affected by the storm that hit their market on the eve of National Day last week.

“We hope this small token can somewhat ease their burden and it seems a handful of traders have yet to reopen their stalls,” he said during a press conference after presenting the aid at the market here today.

“We will ask the Perak State Entrepreneur Secretariat (STeP) to organise help from Tekun Nasional, Yayasan Perak, or other agencies if needed,” he said.

Also present were state Women, Family, Social Welfare and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Salbiah Mohamed and Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching.

The storm, at about 5.30 pm on Aug 30, wreaked havoc on the 36 stalls at the night market, blowing off roofs and damaging almost all the stalls, including food trucks, but no casualties were reported.

The Ipoh Night Market management estimated losses in excess of RM200,000.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency