Stop Start Unlocks Distribution Capacity with Descartes’ Last Mile Delivery Solution

LONDON and ATLANTA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announces that UK-based Stop Start Transport Limited, a provider of distribution, warehousing and logistics services, is undertaking a digital transformation of its business by using Descartes’ last mile delivery solution to unlock distribution capacity, enhance customer communications and enable more effective management of logistics data. The Stop Start business, which specialises in transporting bulky and high-value goods that need to be handled with extra care, has replaced manual delivery management processes with the cloud-based Descartes last mile solution. Early results show that Stop Start has decreased its daily route planning time by over 75% and achieved more efficient customer communications and invoicing.

“Stop Start is experiencing high levels of customer demand. However, our growth has been limited in part by our labour-intensive route planning and order processing capacity. It used to take roughly four hours for three colleagues to plan and optimise approximately 1,000 deliveries daily across our 50-vehicle fleet,” said Chris Pullen, CEO, Stop Start. “With Descartes, we can reduce this to one hour with one employee, allowing us to significantly increase productivity and redeploy staff to wider strategic initiatives. The level of automation and digitisation we have already achieved using the solution has fundamentally transformed our logistics operations. This, combined with robust track-my-order functionality, means that customer experience has significantly improved.”

Descartes’ last mile delivery solution helps distribution-intensive companies improve operational efficiency and the customer experience. It supports dynamic delivery requirements, including same-day delivery, by offering flexible, efficient and cost-effective time windows and delivery options. Descartes’ route planning and optimisation solution also decreases costs. Using advanced optimisation technology, the solution takes committed delivery times and improves how routes are planned and executed, which generates additional delivery capacity and reduces costs. With an integrated GPS-based mobile application, the solution coordinates drivers, dispatchers and call centers to ensure that routes are executed according to plan and exceptions are handled efficiently. Customer self-service web and mobile tracking solutions allow customers to track their orders in real-time. The solution improves sustainability through the elimination of paper and improved route productivity.

“We’re pleased to help Stop Start improve its productivity to meet growing demand for high-value, high-touch delivery services,” said Peio Ribas, SVP Sales EMENAR, Descartes. “Descartes’ last mile delivery solutions are designed to automate and streamline delivery processes, allowing logistics services companies to be more efficient and effective, which is so important as many organizations face resource shortages and escalating costs.”

About Stop Start

Stop Start is a leading delivery business specialising in B2B and B2C deliveries of large and difficult to handle fragile items. Our core business supports the kitchen and bathroom sector with a next day delivery service with national coverage. The Stop Start service is based on high levels of product care and customers service, filling the gap between the parcel network and pallet deliveries. A customer service lead business, Stop Start is continuing to invest in digital solutions that enhance efficiency and deliver best in class customer propositions. Stop Start is a portfolio company of Storskogen, a Swedish listed international group of companies. http://www.stop-start.co.uk/

About Storskogen

Storskogen is an international group of businesses across Trade, Industry, and Services. We are uniquely positioned to identify, acquire, and develop market leaders with sustainable business models over an infinite ownership horizon. Storskogen creates value by providing access to capital and strategic direction combined with active governance and a decentralised operational model. Storskogen has over 12,900 employees, net sales of SEK 36.5 billion (LTM) across a diversified group of businesses and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.storskogen.com

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

