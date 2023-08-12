STATE POLLS – YOUNG VOTERS EMBRACE DEMOCRACY BY FULFILLING THEIR DUTY TO VOTE

Young voters who form the largest category in the six-state elections celebrated democracy and performed their civic duty by turning out to vote today.

More than 50 per cent of the 9.67 million eligible voters in the six state elections held in Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor, are youths aged 39 years and below, with 661,905 between 18 and 20 years old; 2.16 million between 21 and 29; and 2.16 million aged 30 to 39.

Young voters in NEGERI SEMBILAN made sure they returned home to cast their votes for the elections today.

Hu Pei Her, 26, who works as a sales executive in Kuala Lumpur, said she returned home a day earlier to vote at the polling centre in Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Sin Hua.

"This is my second time voting and I consider this my duty as a citizen,” she said when met outside the polling centre for the Mambau state seat.

Universiti Tenaga Nasional student (UNITEN) Wong Chin Yeow, 22, said he took the train to Seremban this morning to avoid traffic congestion to vote at the Mambau state constituency.

He was accompanied by his sister, Wong Wei Shin, 19, who said the younger generation must accept their responsibility as voters seriously to ensure the future of the country, by choosing leaders with a clear vision and commitment to nation-building.

Another student, Chong Chin Yong, 23, said he did not consider it a burden to return home to vote but instead found it fun to be involved in the selection of leaders to represent him at the state level.

A survey by Bernama at the SJKC Sin Hua polling centre found the voting process proceeding calmly and smoothly, with many voters wearing face masks and obeying the Election Commission rules.

In Kota Bharu, KELANTAN, the eagerness to see a change in the current political scenario in the state has resulted in young voters coming out to do their part.

A student of Politeknik Kota Bharu in Kok Lanas, Muhammad Mirza Shahmi Sazami, 20, said the votes of young people play a significant role in determining which leadership would be given the mandate for the next five years.

“Although it is the second time I am voting it is still exciting to choose the right representative who will be responsible for the next five years.

“I hope this state election results will favour the right leaders and provide justice to the people as well as bring about economic changes, especially in Kelantan,” he told reporters at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Islah polling centre here today.

Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Machang student, Nur Miza Shuhada Sazami, 19, urged young voters not to waste the opportunity to vote today.

“Young people must vote for the sake of a better future. Consider voting to be our duty as a citizen, to change the political situation for the welfare of the people,” she said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency