STATE POLLS: PEDU SIAMESE COMMUNITY FULFILS RESPONSIBILITY

The Siamese community in Pedu state constituency, Kedah, today came together to cast their ballot papers, fulfilling their democratic responsibilities in the state elections.

One of them, Sathaporn, 50, despite being wheelchair-bound after falling down the stairs three months ago, was very enthusiastic and patiently waiting for his turn to cast his vote.

Sathaphorn, who came with his neighbour Cha Trie, 40, to cast his vote at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Naka polling centre, for the Pedu state seat, Kedah, said that he wanted to ensure his vote counted to elect a competent leader who could help the people in the area.

“I have never missed voting and today, a kind neighbour took me to the polling station on a motorcycle due to my injured right leg. I was injured in an incident while working in Kuala Lumpur.

“Polling day is important because I want to choose a leader who is responsible for the state, that's why I came out to vote,” he told Bernama here today.

Also sharing a similar sentiment was Nongnut Bonkeaw, 49, from Kampung Baru Naka, who said that it is the right of every Malaysian to choose a leader who can govern well throughout the five years of serving the local community.

Nongnut said that one vote from her could determine the future of her children, especially to ensure that the Siamese community succeeds in the field of education.

A total of 28,586 eligible voters cast their ballot papers in the Pedu state constituency via 51 polling channels.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency