STATE POLLS: 50 PER CENT VOTER TURNOUT IN TERENGGANU

Half or 50 per cent of eligible voters in Terengganu had cast their votes for the state election as of 1 pm, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The percentage of voter turnout in five other states, however, is around 40 per cent, with Kedah at 49 per cent, Penang at 46 per cent, Selangor at 44 per cent, Negeri Sembilan at 42 per cent and Kelantan at 40 per cent.

For the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, the voter turnout was 47 per cent as at 1 pm.

A total of 3,190 polling centres with 17,048 voting streams were opened today for the six state elections, starting at 8 am.

Also opened were 41 polling centres with 217 voting streams for the Kuala Terengganu by-election.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency