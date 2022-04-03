﻿SSS resumes ops vs. ‘contribution evaders’ in Metro Manila

Social Security System (SSS) president and chief executive officer Michael G. Regino has announced that the Run After Contribution Evaders (RACE) operations has resumed in the National Capital Region (NCR) starting April 1.

Subject to the first operations in the NCR are 10 non-compliant employers in Manila with combined contribution delinquencies estimated to be about PHP26.26 million, composed of PHP9.12 million past-due contributions and PHP17.14 million penalties, affecting around 95 SSS members.

“These employers were found to be delinquent in the payment of contributions even prior to the pandemic. As a general rule, we have given them 15 calendar days from the date of the SSS’ visit to settle their obligations,” Regino said.

The campaign in Manila is part of a series of RACE operations nationwide, which aims to exact the continuous compliance of delinquent employers with their statutory obligations under Republic Act 11199 or the Social Security Act of 2018, to ensure the social security coverage of members, and enhance SSS’ collection efficiency.

“This time, we are giving non-compliant employers the option to settle their delinquencies through our Pandemic Relief and Restructuring Programs (PRRPs), which provides more amicable and flexible payment terms,” Regino said.

In November 2021, the SSS launched PRRPs to alleviate the burden of employers and members adversely affected by the pandemic.

Among these programs is the PRRP 2, a social security contribution penalty condonation program for employers, which covers the applicable month of March 2020 and onwards. Qualified employers can settle their delinquencies through full payment or installment with the condonation of accrued penalties. This program will run until May 19, 2022.

Another is the PRRP 3 or the Enhanced Installment Payment Program, which allows qualified employers to settle their past-due payments and Employees’ Compensation contributions in installments with payment terms ranging from nine to 60 months, depending on the total amount of delinquency. It will run until November 22 this year.

The complete details of PRRPs 2 and 3 can be accessed at https://bit.ly/SSSCI2021-015, and https://bit.ly/SSSPRRP3, respectively.

“We urge delinquent employers to voluntarily fulfill their obligations under the Social Security Law. They should be our partners in providing meaningful social security protection to our private-sector workers,” Regino said.

Under RA 11199, an employer who fails or refuses to register their employees, deduct contributions from them, and/or fails to remit the same, including the employer’s share to the SSS, will be penalized by a fine of PHP5,000 to PHP20,000, and/or be imprisoned for six years and one day to 12 years, at the discretion of the court.

The SSS has so far conducted 15 RACE operations in different areas nationwide this year. It plans to carry out more in the coming days and months as it aims to conduct at least three operations for each of its Branch Operations Divisions.

Other measures to ensure employers’ compliance with the Social Security Law are also continuously implemented.

Source: Philippines News Agency