﻿Zambo City seeks exemption from Comelec food aid ban

The City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (CDRRMC), through a resolution, has appealed to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to allow them to continue the distribution of food assistance to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients here.

This, as the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) reported to the CDRRMC that it already stopped delivering food assistance to households with infected cases due to the existing Comelec ban.

Dr. Elmeir Jade Apolinario, City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) chief, on Saturday said distribution of rice will only resume upon the receipt of their requested exemption from the Comelec.

“We have passed a resolution seeking for an exemption so that the city government can continue to provide assistance to Covid-19 affected households,” Apolinario said.

The CDRRMC resolution was passed on March 31 and was immediately sent to the Comelec office here, which in turn will forward it to the higher office, Apolinario added.

The food assistance to Covid-19 affected households include rice, canned goods, noodles, and other basic needs of the family since they are placed under lockdown for a certain period.

Aside from food aid, the city government is also providing financial assistance to Covid-19 survivors.

So far, the city government has rolled out the fourth tranche of cash assistance to Covid-19 survivors as of February this year.

Covid-19 survivors who suffered severe infection receive PHP5,000 each while those with minor symptoms get PHP3,000.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar said Saturday that the cash assistance falls under the Local Social Amelioration Program (LSAP).

Source: Philippines News Agency