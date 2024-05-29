Special assessment up for 4.7K 4Ps beneficiaries in Caraga

BUTUAN CITY: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 13 (Caraga Region) is gearing up for the 60-day special assessment of beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps). In a statement on Wednesday, the department said the special assessment, which starts on June 1 and winds up on July 30, would cover 4,797 4Ps beneficiaries tagged as 'cannot be located' (CBL) in the previous assessment rounds. 'The task is per the directives of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian to collect the needed data for the beneficiaries categorized under the CBL,' it said. During the 60-day evaluation, field workers of the DSWD's National Household Targeting Section (NHTS) will make visits and interviews in the various provinces in the region. DSWD-13 4Ps Regional Field Coordinator Adelito Mendoza said the activity is also designed to look into 4Ps beneficiaries who were not assessed during the third round of the regular assessment in 2019 and the previous special rounds in 2022 to 2023. 'The field wor kers will only visit and interview households found on the list for assessment provided by the central office,' he said in the statement. Source: Philippines News Agency