SOUTH PENANG ISLAND FISHERMEN URGED TO REGISTER FOR SIMP EX-GRATIA PAYMENT

South Penang Island fishermen who have not yet registered for the Social Impact Management Plan (SIMP) under the Penang South Island (PSI) land reclamation project are urged to do so immediately so that they can be paid the ex-gratia payment.

Penang Infrastructure Corporation (PIC) chief executive officer Datuk Seri Farizan Darus said fishermen from the nine fishing units in the area can still register at the One-Stop Fishermen Service Centre (PPSN).

"We urge them to register as soon as possible as the ex-gratia payment for those who registered early was credited on Friday," he said in a statement today.

On Friday, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said 75 per cent of the payment would be credited in phases from that day and the remaining 25 per cent end would be credited early next year after the environmental management plan (EMP) for the Silicon Island project was approved on July 21.

Farizan said that since the state government is fulfilling its promise to the fishermen, they should have more confidence and be encouraged to register because they have a right to the benefits of the SIMP.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency