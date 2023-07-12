Solon urges PBBM to prioritize revival of PNR Bicol

Camarines Sur 3rd District Rep. Gabriel Bordado Jr. on Wednesday urged President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to prioritize the revival of the Philippine National Railway South Long-Haul (PNR Bicol) railway project, saying the initiative is crucial in fostering economic growth and development in the region. 'As urban populations continue to grow rapidly, the challenge of matching road capacity with the exponential increase in vehicular traffic becomes increasingly difficult. Railways offer a more efficient and sustainable solution, utilizing less land, producing fewer pollutants, and providing high capacity for transportation,' the assistant minority leader of the House of Representatives said in a statement. He noted that the PNR has historically played a vital role in the socio-economic development of the Philippines, and during its prime, it has operated an extensive route from La Union to the Bicol region, connecting various provinces and facilitating trade and commerce. He likewise pointed out that PNR's Bicol-bound trains have played a vital role in driving economic growth and development in the region. 'In the past, the railway system served as a backbone for the progress of the Bicol Region, contributing to its competitiveness alongside more advanced regions in the country. Over the years, it has facilitated the transportation of goods and services, strengthened the region's connectivity, and stimulated economic activities,' he said. He said revitalizing the PNR Bicol not only paves the way for the complete rehabilitation of the railway system in the region but will also have a 'transformative impact on the local economy and the lives of the people.' The President has previously identified the revival of the PNR South Long-Haul project as a priority of his administration. The PNR Bicol is a 560-km. rail system consisting of 35 stations and will run from Manila through Laguna, Quezon, and Camarines Sur to Albay, with an extension line in Sorsogon and a branch line in Batangas. The rail system's passenger trains will be designed to run at a speed of 120 kph to 160 kph, and its freight trains designed to run at 80 kph to 100 kph, reducing travel time between Manila and Legazpi City, Albay from the current 14 hours to 18 hours to just six hours in its regular commuter trains and four hours and 30 minutes in its express trains

Source: Philippines News Agency