SINKHOLE: CONTRA LANE ACTIVATED FOR KL-BOUND TRAFFIC

Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK) concessionaire, ANIH Berhad, has activated a contra lane along the stretch of the highway which was closed due to a sinkhole, since 10 am today.

ANIH Berhad in its social media posting on Facebook and Twitter, said the contra lane has been activated from KM65.9 to KM67.9 for Kuala Kumpur-bound traffic.

“Road users are advised to stay alert and obey the speed limit and instructions of officers at the location,” it said.

It was reported that the sinkhole that occurred on Tuesday at KM66.1 of the expressway which affected both directions near Bentong has resulted in the road at that location being closed.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the sinkhole was caused by the construction of the East Coast Rail Link (RCRL) underground tunnel.

However, the Kuantan-bound lane had been reopened late last night.

Meanwhile, the owner of ECRL, Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) in a statement emphasised that there were no signs of stress or collapse of the ECRL tunnel structure located beneath KM-61 of the KLK.

“We would like to specifically highlight that the Bentong Tunnel 2 has remained intact despite the sinkhole incident.

“Furthermore, we want to clarify that the soil settlement at the tunnel face area, which occurred on Tuesday evening, was an isolated incident and has since been rectified,” the statement said.

MRL said the tunnel is structurally safe for construction works to resume and they will continue to prioritise safety awareness and identify potential hazards at the work site.

MRL in collaboration with the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contractor CCC-ECRL conduct a thorough and detailed investigation, with findings and proposed recommendations, if any, to be provided.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency