Single Mum Forced To Separate From Child Due To Financial Constraints

ALOR SETAR, A single mother was forced to separate from her eldest daughter, aged 7, due to financial constraints after her husband died in 2021 due to COVID-19.

Choy Foong Yee, 32, from Taman Mergong Jaya near here said she had to give her daughter, Ch’ng Jie Xi, to be cared for by her mother in Kuala Lumpur while she took care of her other child, a son, Ch’ng Dinn Yang, 5.

“After my husband died of COVID-19 in 2021, everything became difficult for me and this included looking after my two children. I had no choice but to leave my eldest child with my mother,’ she told reporters here today.

“I work as a bank clerk, earning a monthly income of RM3,000 but this amount is actually not enough because I have to cover the children’s school expenses, buy milk, pay for utilities and other commitments.”

Earlier, Yayasan Keluarga Malaysia (YKM) chairman of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob paid a visit to Choy at her home to hand over some YKM assistance.

Choy said she was grateful to YKM for the assistance given b

ecause it will cover her family’s expenses to some extent.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said YKM needs funds amounting to RM5 million yearly to ensure the foundation can continue to provide some assistance to nearly 1,000 orphans.

“The funds are needed to enable the YKM Bantuan Kasih series, Bantuan Persekolahan, Bantuan Menara Gading and Hadiah Kecemerlangan SPM (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia) to continue.

“I hope that the aid provided can lighten the parents’ burden and ensure that children get a good education. Good education is YKM’s main agenda because education can guarantee a bright future,” he also said.

In the meantime, he hopes that all parties can provide support to make the Larian Keluarga Malaysia 2024 (LKM 2024) on Sept 29 a success to help ensure that the foundation can collect more funds to help children who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency